Joseph Natole
Joseph C. Natole, 78, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:00 am in Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Florence C. “Cookie” (McDevitt) Natole. Born in Reading, Mr. Natole was the son of the late Salvatore and Stephania (Gill) Natole. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era and later was employed by Heyco Metals, Inc. in Reading for 26 years as a traverse operator until his retirement. In addition to his wife, Mr. Natole is survived by his daughter Tracy L. Sholl, wife of George Sholl, Jr. of Strausstown and his son Patrick F. Natole, husband of Catherine Natole of Raleigh, NC  and his grandchildren Brandon and Megan Yost, Gina Ciabattoni and Katie and Krista Wickel. Also surviving is his sister Barbara M. McCarthy of Exeter Township. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jodie M. Yost, wife of Cory Yost of West Lawn, who passed away April 7, 2020 and his siblings Marie T. Flamm, Thomas Natole and Geraldine Bohn. Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 376-0985
