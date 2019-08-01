Joseph "Joe" P. Ortyl, age 56, of Temple, passed away July 27, 2019, at Hershey

Medical Center after a short illness.

Joe was the husband of Cindy M. (Roden) Ortyl, with whom he resided.

Joe is survived by his mother, Hazel Ortyl, and stepfather, Warren Clemmer, of Schwenksville.

Surviving in addition to his mother and stepfather are Joe's children, Joella Balestrieri (wife of Rick), of Sinking Spring, and Angela Ortyl, of Glenolden; stepdaughters, Danielle Cauzzort, of Florida, and Adrienne Cauzzort, of Florida. Joe also has five surviving siblings: Cathy Waters, of

Wyomissing; Bill Keller (husband of Patti), of Fleetwood; Rick Keller, of Wyomissing; Vickie Moll (wife of Jim), of Exeter; and Jeff Keller Sr., of Muhlenberg. Joe is also

survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as four grandchildren: Aiden, Carter, Sicily and Kyrell.

Joe was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast. He enjoyed riding on the bike with his wife, Cindy, as well as taking rides with his brother, Jeff. Joe was also a huge fan of NASCAR, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering Sunday, August 4th, at 2 p.m. at 35 Dorchester Drive,

Wyomissing, PA 19610.

"Hole in the sky, take me to Heaven. Window in time, through it I fly,"--Black Sabbath.

Cremation Society of Berks County Inc. is in charge of

arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



