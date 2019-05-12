Joseph S. Ostrowski Jr., 70, of Robesonia, passed away peacefully at Reading Hospital, following a lengthy illness.

Born in West Reading, he was the only child of the late Ella (Troutmen) and

Joseph S. Ostrowski Sr.

A graduate of Wilson High School, Joe joined the U.S.

Navy, serving in Iceland from 1969-1972. He then worked as a meter reader and dispatcher for UGI, Reading, retiring in 2006. As a young man, Joe loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and hiking not only here in Berks County, but also in the Blue Mountains of Tioga County, a place he held close to his heart.

He was the quintessential "Good Samaritan," always

going above and beyond to help others in need. Joe had a tremendously positive outlook on life and seemed to get along with everyone. He will be dearly missed.

Joe is survived by his three sons: Alex, Robesonia; Peter, Schuylkill Haven; and Robert, Bernville; as well as the true light of his life, his precious granddaughter, Naomi.

Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of his family. At Joe's request, this will be a rip-snorting party to truly celebrate his passing into another world.

"Not gone or forgotten, just a change over for a short time. Please smile, as there is nothing to cry about, honest. I love you all. Especially my sons & parents!"

Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Temple, is

assisting Joe's family. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



