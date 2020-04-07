|
|
Joseph Patrick Riley, 90, of Greenfields, passed away of natural causes on Friday, April 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Born in Glen Morrison, Wyoming County, W VA, he was the son of Joseph Vincent and Bridget Veronica (Stanton) Riley. He is survived by his wife June Helene (Barlass) Riley. He graduated from Elkins High School in 1947 where he lettered in track, basketball, and football. He made All-State two times in football. In track, he was undefeated in the half mile for two years and was inducted into the Randolph County Athletic Hall of Fame in W VA. After high school, he went to Greenbrier Military Academy, Lewisburg, W VA, from 1947-1948. He graduated from Notre Dame University in 1956 with a degree in Economics. He played football and ran track for three years. He interrupted his college education by volunteering to serve in the Marines from 1951-1954. He was a Sergeant in E Company, 2nd Battalion, First Marine Division, Fleet Marine Division. He was wounded in action during the Korean War earning the Purple Heart Medal. He started his own blacksmith business, J.P. Riley and Sons in 1977, retiring in 2007. He was a member of St. Margaret Roman Catholic Church in Reading. He was also a member in the American Legion and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Paul Riley and wife Elisa, Michael Riley and wife Sharon, Caitlin Riley Overman and husband Dave, and Kieran Riley. In addition, he is survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a granddaughter, Nikki Overman, in 2004. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to: Veterans Making a Difference, 2412 Spring Street, West Lawn, PA, 19609. Services are private. A casketed burial will take place in Gethsemane Cemetery. A celebration of his life and Irish wake will be celebrated when circumstances permit. You can view a webcast of his services on Thursday afternoon at 1 PM on our funeral home website. Arrangements entrusted to Feeney Funeral Home, 625 North 4th St (at Centre Avenue) Reading, PA 19601 Obituary, website and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020