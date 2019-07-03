Joseph K. Palamar, 57, of Temple, passed away on

Tuesday morning, July 2, 2019, at Penn State Health, St. Joseph Medical Center, Bern Township.

Born October 2, 1961, in Pottsville, Pa., he was the son of Joseph Palamar, Pottsville, and the late Theresa C. (Ughes) Palamar. Joseph worked for many years at Dana

Corporation as a maintenance supervisor. He also was an emergency medical technician working for the

Muhlenberg Ambulance Association. Joseph was a 1979 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and attended

Rochester Institute of Technology to study chemistry. He loved cooking and his family.

Surviving in addition to Joseph's father are his step-daughter, Samantha Mullins; his sister, Teresa L. (Palamar) Reeser, wife of Mark Reeser, Sinking Spring; his brothers: Kevin M. Palamar, husband of Judy L. (Manwiller) Palamar, Allentown, Michael A. Palamar, Reading, and Christopher M. Palamar, husband of Deborah A. (Hinkle) Palamar, Leesport. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews; and his friend, Gene Alexander.

Along with his mother, Joseph was preceded in death by a brother in infancy.

Services for Joseph will be private.

