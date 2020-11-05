Joseph R. Berardi, Sr. Joseph R. Berardi, Sr., 97, of Cumru Township, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 in the Heritage at Green Hills. He was the husband of the late Virginia E. (Moricca) Berardi who passed away August 23, 2015. Born in New York City, Mr. Berardi was the son of the late August and Louise (Praino) Berardi. He was a member of the Church of Saint Benedict, Mohnton and was a 1940 graduate of Olean High School in New York. Mr. Berardi enlisted in the US Army Air Corp and completed Aviation Cadet Training and was Commissioned a Second Lieutenant Class of 43 E and received his Pilot Wings. After completing training Flying the B-17 Flying Fortress, he was assigned to the European Theater operation 8th Air Force 351st Bomb Group, 509 Squadron stationed at Polebrook, Northamptonshire, England. He completed 32 combat missions over France and Germany. He was promoted to the Rank of Captain. He was awarded the Distinguish Flying Cross along with Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters. Following completion of his combat tour, he was assigned to Air Force Engineering Officer’s School following completion he served as a test pilot. After completion of his military service Mr. Berardi was employed by New York Telephone Company in Buffalo, New York for 37 years retiring June 1, 1983 as a senior equipment engineer before the split of Bell Telephone Company. He is survived by his sons Dr. Joseph R. Berardi, Jr. husband of RoseAnn Berardi of Amherst, New York and Dr. Thomas R. Berardi, husband of Ann Marie Berardi of Collegeville and 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of Saint Benedict, 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Plowville, Robeson Township, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. Reverend Thomas Kuller, Celebrant. Entombment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Air Force Honor Guard will follow at the Chapel of Saint George at Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends in the Church of Saint Benedict Saturday 9:00 am to 9:45 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Our Lady of Victory Homes, 780 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, New York 14218. Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com