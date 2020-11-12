Joseph R. Quaglia With heavy hearts we would like to announce the passing of Joseph R. Quaglia who passed away at the Reading Hospital on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. Born and raised in Reading, Joe was the youngest son of the late Riccardo and Pierina (Pichini) Quaglia, and brother to siblings: Archie, Rudy, Rocco, and sister Dottie. A graduate of Reading High, he served in WWII in the Pacific. Through the GI bill, he was the first in his family to graduate from college. He earned a degree in physical education from West Chester University, where he continued to pursue post graduate work. A blind date introduced Joseph to Josephine Mary Tomasi and they were married in July of 1963 and were happily married for 57 years. Joseph is survived by his wife and sons: Ric, Seph, and John and his grandchildren: Luna, Jullo, and Leo. Joseph worked as a Phys Ed teacher at Twin Valley School District until he retired in 1991. He also worked part time at Sears and could be seen riding his bike down Lancaster Ave to UGI where he also worked part time. Throughout his life Joe enjoyed many trips and experiences with his family including Easter dinner on top of the World Trade Center as well as a memorable family trip to Aruba. In his retirement, Joe and Jo enjoyed many wonderful travels from the Galapagos Islands and Antarctica to Argentina, the Panama Canal, and Sicily where they spent time with very loving relatives. In lieu of flowers and other heartfelt gifts please express sympathies by donating to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S Lincoln Ave, Lebanon, PA 17042 or Twin Valley Community Education Foundation www.tvcef.org
. A public viewing will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, West Reading. Private interment will be at Gethsemane Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
