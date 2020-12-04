Joseph R. “Zepp” Savini Joseph R. “Zepp” Savini, 56, of Wernersville, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Reading Hospital after complications from a motorcycle accident that occurred on Nov. 21st. He was an extremely caring husband to Alison J. Duffy, with whom he shared 15 years. Joseph, a beloved son to Bonnie Jo Savini and the biological son to the late Julio Joseph Savini, Jr., was born in Reading. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by a brother, Andrew M. Katzenmoyer; his feline son, Momo; and a cousin, Timothy M. Dautrich. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lillian P. Wyvill. Joseph was a 1982 graduate of Central Catholic High School. He was currently working at Stericycle in Morgantown, where he was employed for 13 years. He previously worked as Marilyn Manson’s assistant for seven years and was able to travel the world. Before that he also worked for seven years at the Cleveland Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame. Joseph was incredibly hard working and had previously worked for Wolfe Roofing. He was able to travel seven times to Europe and Japan, twice to Australia and South American and once to Russia. Just in February, he spent 13 vacation days in Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia. Even though he traveled often, he was a hometown guy. Services are private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com