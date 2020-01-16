|
|
Joseph Robert “Bob” Marsden, 90, of Sinking Spring, passed away January 14, 2020 at 2:52 PM in the Lutheran Home at Topton Nursing Care Center where he was a guest since September 2018. He was the husband of Bonnie Jackson Marsden. They celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary. Born in Royersford, he was son of the late Joseph T. and Dorothy Yerk Marsden. Bob started his career at Conn. Mutual Insurance Co., he was a supervisor at Parish (Dana Corp.), then as quality control manager at the Budd Company and lastly as a District Sales Rep. for John M. Rowe, Co. He was a graduate of Royersford High School, class of 1948, where he lettered in football and baseball. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War, serving on the Destroyer USS Watts. He graduated Ursinus College, class of 1957, on the G.I. Bill. Bob spent 6 years on the Oley School Board with 3 years as President, was a member of Berks County Industrial Management Club for 8 years, serving as President for 2 years. While his children were growing, he helped to coach baseball and was involved with their school bands and 4-H activities. A former Eagle Scout, Bob was proud that he designed and constructed his first home in Collegeville. A faithful 32-year member of Immanuel U.C.C., where he served as a Deacon and Elder and on many committees. Bob loved watching his grandchildren play sports, especially for the Wilson Bulldogs and the East Stroudsburg Warriors. He loved golfing, playing with the Pocono club and friends, and volunteered at the Easter Seals, including the Betsy King events. He and Bonnie had a deep spiritual connection, sharing time in meditation, listening to music, gardening, landscaping, bird watching, and babysitting. He is survived by his children – Dana L. husband of Beverly Marsden, Wernersville, twins – Dara L. wife of Paul Breidenstein, Fleetwood, Dawn L. wife of Bob Kriebel, Leesport, Bonnie’s children – John Scott Jackson companion of Karen Bettler, Wernersville, Stacey L. wife of John Zubrzycki, Mt. Laurel, NJ, Mark R. husband of Elaine Jackson, Sinking Spring, Kris E. Jackson companion of Jen Steinmetz, Mt. Penn, 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Bob had a brother and a sister. The family would like to thank the D3 Memory Support Unit at the Lutheran Home at Topton and Bayada Hospice for the loving care they gave Bob. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life service on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM from Immanuel U.C.C., 99 S. Waverly St., Shillington, PA 19607. Rev. Megan Huesgen will officiate. The family will receive family and friend immediately following services in the church fellowship hall Everyone is invited to attend. Interment with military honors will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 2:30 PM in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. It has been requested that no flowers be sent, please honor Bob by making contributions to Immanuel UCC Missions/Music Fund (address provided above) or to the Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries (Topton, One South Home Ave., Topton, PA 19562). The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Marsden family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020