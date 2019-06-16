Joseph Anthony Rotkiske Jr., 71, of

Birdsboro passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Reading Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Reading, Joseph was the son of the late Joseph A. Rotkiske Sr. and Veronica (Griswold) Rotkiske.

Mr. Rotkiske is survived by son, Joseph A. Rotkiske III, of Wernersville; and daughter, Patricia A. Stockholm, wife of Richard, of Wernersville. Joseph is also survived by his life companion, Lucy Jones; and three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Edward Rotkiske, of Melbourne Florida; Dennis Rotkiske, of Philadelphia; and two sisters, Joann Reynolds, of Exeter; Lisa Getrost, of Shillington.

He was preceded in death by three brothers; and one grandchild.

Joseph proudly served in the Navy Seabees and had a long career as a master electrician. He loved to cook and tell war stories and elaborate about his adventures at work.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlaine Road, Exeter Township, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Amy S. Landis will

officiate. Interment will follow at a later date at the

convenience of the family. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Online condolences may be made at

