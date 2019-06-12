Joseph Joel Spevak, 78, of Fleetwood, died on Monday, June 10, 2019.

He was born in Bethlehem, on September 25, 1940, son of the late Joseph M. and Helen (Lesko) Spevak. Joe is survived by his wife, Lynda Anne (Logue) Spevak.

Joe was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business

administration from Kutztown University in 1974. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a medical specialist from 1963-1965.

Since 1979, Joe was the owner and operator of G.K. Outlet in Reading. Joe was a very active parishioner of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Kutztown, where he served on the Pastoral Council as a eucharistic minister, as a lector and on the Be a Witness Committee. He was past president of the Berks County Pennsylvania Dutch Travel

Association and past president of the Kutztown University Alumni. Joe was a lifetime member of Mensa and was a member of the Suburban Bethlehem Kiwanis Club. He loved to ski and had worked on ski patrol at Doe Mountain and Jack Frost and was a past president of the Ptarmigan Ski Club.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Lynda, of Fleetwood; sisters, Mercedes Lambert, wife of Ronald, of Bethlehem; and Regina Guman, wife of the late Patrick, of Northampton; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and extended family.

Joe was predeceased by his brothers, Dennis and Bruce.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A burial will be held 9:00 a.m., on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Holy Saviour Cemetery, 2575 Linden St., Bethlehem, PA 18017. Guests are invited to meet at the entrance to the cemetery at 8:50 a.m. The family will then greet guests from 10:30-11:00 a.m., on Saturday at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 14833 Kutztown Rd., Kutztown, PA 19530, immediately followed by Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.



