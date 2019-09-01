|
Joseph A. Stamm, 73, formerly of
Shoemakersville, Pa., passed away at 12:26 p.m., Thursday, August 15th at Reading
Hospital and Medical Center.
Joseph was born on July 20, 1946. He was the widower of Rosemarie H. Stamm, and they were
married 35 years. He served in the U.S. Army.
Joseph is survived by a son, Nathaniel A. Stamm, of
Shoemakersville, Pa.
Interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National
Cemetery, Annville, Pa., with full military honors. Time and date to be announced.
Interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National
Cemetery, Annville, Pa., with full military honors. Time and date to be announced.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019