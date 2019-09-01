Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Feeney Funeral Home
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Stamm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Stamm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Stamm Obituary

Joseph A. Stamm, 73, formerly of

Shoemakersville, Pa., passed away at 12:26 p.m., Thursday, August 15th at Reading

Hospital and Medical Center.

Joseph was born on July 20, 1946. He was the widower of Rosemarie H. Stamm, and they were

married 35 years. He served in the U.S. Army.

Joseph is survived by a son, Nathaniel A. Stamm, of

Shoemakersville, Pa.

Interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National

Cemetery, Annville, Pa., with full military honors. Time and date to be announced.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now