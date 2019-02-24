Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Thomas.

Joseph W. Thomas, 81, of Elverson, died Thursday, February 21, 2019, at the home of his daughter, after a lengthy illness.

Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Milford and Martha (Stoltzfus) Hertzler.

He was married 63 years on Feb. 7 to Roseann (Fillman) Thomas.

Joe worked as a mechanic for Grace Mines and later for Graco Children's Products. Following his retirement, he and his wife owned and operated A2A Services-Vacs Plus in Morgantown.

He was a member of the Morgantown Area Business

Association, the Morgantown Carnival Committee and the Warwick Bible Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Joseph W. Thomas Jr., of Birdsboro, and Terri (Frank) Payne, of Morgantown; seven grandchildren: Donald, Stephanie, Nicholas, Samantha, Amanda, Jared and Jacob; and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death is a daughter, Cindy Lee Mertz; and 13 siblings.

A memorial service will be held at a later date yet to be determined. Please check the funeral home website at www.GroffEckenroth for dates once they are established.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Warwick Bible Church, 40 S. Chestnut St., Elverson, PA 19520. To send the family online condolences, visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com . Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, Pa.



