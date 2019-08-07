Home

Brian W Donnelly Funeral Home Inc
2237-41 S 3Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 334-1578
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brian W Donnelly Funeral Home Inc
2237-41 S 3Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish-Corpus Christi Church
369 Georgetown Rd.
Carneys Point, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish-Corpus Christi Church
369 Georgetown Rd.
Carneys Point, NJ
Joseph Wright Jr. Obituary

Joseph F. Wright Jr., age 71, of Reading, Pa., and formerly of Carney's Pt., N.J., passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2019, at Genesis Mifflin Center.

He was born in Philadelphia on May 10, 1948, to the late Joseph F. Sr. and Helen (nee: Rogala) Wright and was a graduate of Roman Catholic High School, Class of '66. He is a United States Army veteran and was employed by the Army as a heavy military technician for

almost 34 years, during which he was served with the Army Reserves.

Joseph will be remembered as a loving, caring husband, father, grandfather and sibling who had a great sense of

humor, was skillful and creative, always was there to lend a hand to family and friends. Joe enjoyed parading in the

annual Mummers Parade.

He is the beloved husband of Fern (nee Lengel), and the late Isabella (nee Gibbs). Devoted father of Joseph F. Wright III, Brian Wright and Charles (Christine Madden) Wright, Melissa (Nicholas) Hinsey and Carolyn (Phillip) Krick; grandfather of Mason and Emily; furpop of 4 dogs and 2 cats; brother of Patricia (Robert) Jones, John

(Patricia), Helen (late John) Donia, Robert (Christine), Gerald (Sharon) and the late Michael and James Wright. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and Gibbs and Lengel Families.

Relatives, friends, members of the Philadelphia String Band Assoc., VFW Post 8840, American Legion 297,

Vietnam Vets of America, Disabled American Veterans,

AM Vets and 458 Sea Tigers (PBR), are invited to his

visitation Thursday eve 6-8:00 p.m., at the Murphy

Ruffenach, Brian W. Donnelly Funeral Home, 3rd & Wolf Streets, and again on Friday 10-11:00 a.m., at St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish-Corpus Christi Church, 369 Georgetown Rd., Carneys Point, NJ. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Burial Salem County Veterans Cemetery.

Donations in Joseph's memory may be made to the PA Inc., 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill PA 17011.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 7, 2019
