Josephine A. Killian Josephine A. Killian, 85, of Mohrsville, passed away, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of Joseph J. Killian who died July 28, 2017. Born in Brooklyn, New York City, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Sorac) Checkley. Josephine was a 1953 graduate of William Cullen Bryant High School, and also graduated from Fashion Institute of Technology, New York City. She was a member of St. Mary R.C. Church, Hamburg, where she also served in the Women’s Guild. Josephine was a member of the Shoemakersville Senior Citizens, Heart & Home Quilt Guild, Kutztown, and Schuylkill County Quilt Guild. She is survived by four sons: Michael J., husband of Joanne (Distefano) Killian, Toms River, NJ, Steven J., husband of Suzanne (Distefano) Killian, Medford, NY, Robert A., husband of Marianne (Lonergan) Killian, Lake Ariel, PA., and Richard G., husband of Diane (Landry) Killian, East Islip, NY. Nine grandchildren: Jennifer, Thomas, Eric, Jason, Jessica, Robert, Anthony, Michaela, and Samantha, and six great-grandchildren: Henry, Maggie, Sage, Parker, Austen, and Martha Anne also survive her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary R.C. Church, 94 Walnut Road, Hamburg, PA 19526. Burial will follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and again Tuesday morning from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South 4th Street, Hamburg. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association
/American Stroke Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com
.