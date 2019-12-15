|
|
Josephine C. (Ciemiega) Adams, 92, formerly of Exeter Township, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, in Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown. She was the wife of the late Robert W. Adams, who passed away on February 18, 2016. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Josef and Mary (Sypek) Ciemiega. Josie graduated from Reading High School and worked at Luden’s Candy Shop for many years. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 2:00 p.m. in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue Mt. Penn, PA 19606. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Exeter Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Colon Cancer Coalition, 5666 Lincoln Dr. #270 Edina, MN 55436, or , 114 N Main St., Doylestown PA 18901. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019