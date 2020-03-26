|
|
Josephine Emerich, 96, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, March 24th, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. Josephine was born in Roccasicura, Italy on January 13, 1924, a daughter of the late Angela (Lombardozzi) and Antonio D'Agostino. Josie also had a predeceased brother, Donald Dotterer. She immigrated to the United States when she was 4 months old and was always proud of her Italian American heritage. The wife of Edward A. Emerich, who predeceased her, she was a member of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Josie worked as a laborer at Northwest Assembly Company for 13 years and retired in 1987. She also worked at other local companies including the Letisse Handbags Co. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, locally being Craig A. Ciarlone and his wife Mary Ann of Reading, whom she resided with for 5 years before entering a persoanl care facility, niece, Coleen wife of Kerry Kline, of Reading and nephew, Jack Ciarlone and his wife Cindy, of Lebanon. Also nieces; Donette Von Dauber of New York, and Beverly McKenna of Georgia and a nephew Craig Dotterer of Texas, After her husband's death she stayed close to her husband's family, Richard and Betty Cawalla, Erich Cawalla and Julie Ybera, A Catholic religious service will be held at 9 AM on Monday, March 30th at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, PA for the immediate family. Friends are invited to join our webcast of her religious service at 9 AM on Monday. To view, go to our web site www.johnpfeeney.com, click on the obituaries tab, then click on her name. Scroll to bottom and click arrow to view the broadcast of her religious service. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Peters RC Church, Reading. Entombment at Gethsemane Cemetery Chapel of the Resurrection, Laureldale will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary, webcast and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020