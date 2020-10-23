1/1
Josephine F. Lapi
Josephine F. Lapi Josephine F. Lapi, 80, of Reading, passed away Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 11:30 pm in Berkshire Center, Exeter Twp., where she had been a patient for two weeks. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Francis Lapi and Esther L. (Schera) Lapi. Miss Lapi was employed as a social studies teacher by the Reading School District for more than 33 years having taught at Northeast Jr. High School from 1962 until 1974, at Southern Jr. High School from 1974 until 1991 and at Reading High School from 1991 until 1996. She was a member of the Reading Education Association, PA State Education Association and National Education Association for 34 years. Miss Lapi was a 1958 graduate of Reading High School and a 1962 graduate of Kutztown University. She was Democratic Committeewoman of 18th Ward in Reading from 1984 until 1991 and was a member of the Democratic City and County Committees. She was a member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church in Shillington. Surviving are her nieces Michele D. Coleman of Mohnton and Ann E. (Coleman) Fioravanti wife of Stephen J. Fioravanti of Wyomissing; also her great nephews James Fioravanti and Eli Fioravanti. She was predeceased her sister Georganna N. (Lapi) Coleman who was the wife of Charles B. Coleman of Sinking Spring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John Baptist de la Salle Roman Catholic Church at the convenience of the family. Reverend Richard H. Clement, Celebrant. Interment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Josephine F. Lapi may be made to Day Spring Homes, PO Box 158 Shillington, PA 19607. Bean Funeral Home, Shillington is in charge of arrangements and on line condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
