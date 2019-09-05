|
Josephine Texanna Garman, 99, formerly of Reading, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, in Berks Heim where she resided for seven years, with her family by her side.
Her husband, Carl L. Garman, passed away in 1992.
She was born in Reading on January 28, 1920, a daughter of the late Joseph and Martha (Austin) Bryza.
Josephine was employed by Boscov's first department store on 9th Street, and then Boscov's North as a clerk in the stationary department for 30 years, retiring in 1986.
Surviving is her daughter, Ruth L. Bossler, widow of
William Bossler Sr., of Leesport; several half-sisters and brothers; and four grandchildren; Gary Bossler, Jeffrey Bossler, Wiliam Bossler Jr., Lisa, and her husband, Miguel Saez; 12 great-grandchildren; and eight
great-great-grandchildren.
A special "Thank You" to Berks Heim staff of B-1 for the great care given to my mother, Josie! Services will be
Friday, September 6, 2019, at 12 noon in Theo C. Auman
Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading. Burial to follow in Berks County Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be Friday 11-12 noon. www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019