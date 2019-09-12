|
Josephine D. Koch, 86, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11:35 p.m., in Berkshire Center.
She was the wife of the late Donald A. Koch Sr., who passed away August 31, 2010.
Born in Reading, Mrs. Koch was the daughter of the late Louis and Frances (Rylowicz) DePaolo.
She is survived by her children, Donald A. Koch Jr.,
husband of Donna M. Koch, of Amity Township; and
Dianne Brown, wife of Randall Brown, of Olathe, Kan.; and four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, is in charge of arrangements and online
condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019