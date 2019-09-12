Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
6 Fairlane Rd
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 779-2800
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine (DePaolo) Koch


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine (DePaolo) Koch Obituary

Josephine D. Koch, 86, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11:35 p.m., in Berkshire Center.

She was the wife of the late Donald A. Koch Sr., who passed away August 31, 2010.

Born in Reading, Mrs. Koch was the daughter of the late Louis and Frances (Rylowicz) DePaolo.

She is survived by her children, Donald A. Koch Jr.,

husband of Donna M. Koch, of Amity Township; and

Dianne Brown, wife of Randall Brown, of Olathe, Kan.; and four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, is in charge of arrangements and online

condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now