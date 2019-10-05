|
Josephine (Ratynski) Kowalski Josephine (Ratynski) Kowalski, of Reading, died October 3, 2019, in Mifflin Center, Cumru Township, where she had been a guest since January. She was married October 2, 1948, to John Andrew Kowalski (1925-2001). Born in her Reading residence on July 5, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Maryann (Dompkowski) Ratynski. Josephine was a 1946 graduate of Alvernia High School, Reading. She worked as an inspector for eight years with Berkshire Knitting Mills, Wyomissing, retiring in 1956. Josephine was a life long member of St. Anthony’s of Padua Roman Catholic Church, Millmont. She is survived by a daughter, Carol Jo, wife of Barry W. Shipper, of Temple. Other survivors include two grandchildren, Sean M., husband of Tracy Shipper, and Noele J. Shipper, all of Muhlenberg Township; and a great-grandson, Talon M. Shipper. Josephine was also predeceased by her seven siblings: Czeslaw “Chester”, Herman “Raymond”, Bernard, Edmond, Helen, Wadsworth “Walter” and Peter. She enjoyed fashion, high heels, polka music, cooking and sewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 8 at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel of St. George in Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Road, Reading. A visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Entombment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum, Muhlenberg Township. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019