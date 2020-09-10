Josephine M. Cavanna Josephine M. Cavanna, 94, formerly of Laureldale, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 3:15 am in Berks Heim. She was the wife of the late Joseph Cavanna who passed away January 14, 1980. Born in Scranton, Mrs. Cavanna was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (D’Alfonza) Corvelli. She was a 1944 graduate of Reading High School and was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church. Mrs. Cavanna was employed by Car Tech as a switch board operator for 9 years retiring in 1986. She loved to play bingo and even in her 70’s worked at a walk-in-bingo establishment. She enjoyed vacationing with family and friends, going to dinner and Broadway shows. Mrs. Cavanna is survived by her children Richard A. Cavanna, husband of Christine Cavanna of Fleetwood, Michele A. Heydt, wife of Kevin Heydt of Alsace Township and her 9 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sons Joseph M. Cavanna and Robert W. Cavanna and her 9 siblings. Mrs. Cavanna was the last of the Corvelli family. Also surviving is her goddaughter Monica Krick. Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family at Gethsemane Cemetery. Reverend Robert T. Finlan will officiate. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association 225 North Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 in memory of Mrs. Josephine M. Cavanna. The family would like to extend gratitude to the staff at Grandview Manor and B-2 Nurses at Berks Heim. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com