Josephine R. (Carabello) Zimmerman It is with great sadness that the family of Josephine R. (Carabello) Zimmerman (known to family & friends as Josie or Dolly) announces her passing on Thursday April 30, 2020, in Country Meadows of Wyomissing. She was 77 years old. She is predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Josephine (Neri) Carabello, a daughter, Karen Beth DeBinder (December 28, 1961 – April 3, 1965) and her late husband, Norman Zimmerman of Akron, Ohio. (February 6, 2016) She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Deborah Jarsocrak, wife of Samuel, Exeter Township, Richard DeBinder, husband of Martha, Spring Township, Connie D’Augustine significant other of Keith Schaeffer, Wyomissing, Michael DeBinder, husband of Arleen of Tampa, Florida. She was the proud “Grammy” to 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. In addition, she has many much-loved cousins and friends who held a special place in her heart. Josie spent 19 years working at the Reading Hospital, where she began as a registration clerk in the ER eventually moving into the position of administrative assistant to the CFO in the Fiscal Affairs Department. She retired from the Reading Hospital and moved to Orlando, Florida with her husband. After taking some time off and creating her dream flower garden, she became a part of the Disney family. She loved working with people, especially children because she loved seeing the magic of Disney through their eyes. Josephine was full of life! She loved to cook, travel, and spend time with her family. She was proud of her Italian heritage and stayed true to her Catholic faith. As a young mother she faced many challenges along the way. But she instilled strong family values and a work ethic that she herself believed in and modeled. She loved her family unconditionally and there wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for them. She was loving, generous and had an infectious laugh. Everyone who know her loved her and admired her determination to succeed. She will be greatly missed but not forgotten. A private and intimate gathering will be held at Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home in Exeter Township in accordance with the Governor’s social distancing guidelines. She will be buried at Gethsemane Cemetery. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 1 to May 3, 2020.