Josephine S. (Keller) Stover, 80, of Amity Twp., passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at the Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of Robert Richard Stover.

Born in Union Twp. on November 15, 1938, she was a daughter of the late LeRoy and Irene (Keppel) Keller.

Josephine was a graduate of Daniel Boone High School.

She operated Josie's Coney Island Stand at the Reading Fairgrounds Farmer's Market for 28 years.

Josephine loved spending time with her family,

especially her great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed

dancing and working in her flower bed.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by three

children: Allyson L. Kelly, wife of Wayne Sanger, Mark R. Stover, fiance of Elaine Royer, and Debbie Barbabella; four siblings: Florence Berkley, Lillian Jones, Theodore Keller and Catherine Shirey; three grandchildren: Casey Kelly, Kayla, wife of Derrick Beam, and Dylan Stover; three

step-grandchildren: Alexis, wife of John Rothermel,

Autumn Sanger, and Arianne Sanger; a great-grandson, Rowen Beam; and four step-great-grandchildren:

Jeremiah, Taylor, Ashtyn and Delilah.

She was predeceased by her siblings: Virginia Barrell,

LeRoy Keller Jr., Fern Schamehl and Percivel Keller.

A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County, 1801 N. 11th St.,

Reading, PA 19604 or to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Robesonia is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com.



