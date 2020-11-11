Josephine Theresa Gardecki Josephine Theresa Gardecki, 89, of Spring Twp., passed away peacefully in her residence on April 16, 2020. Josie was predeceased by her husband, Henry Gardecki in 1986, and her special companion for many years, Bernard Brophy. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Kasper and Joanna Gdowik. She is survived by her children; David Gardecki and Debra Gardecki and her grandchildren; Kevin, Jeffrey and Lindsay Gardecki, Claire and Calder Placky. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren; Madelyn, Lylah and Kevin. Josie is also survived by her sister; Christine Szurgot and many loving nieces and nephews. Josie was predeceased by her siblings; Anna Eitzel, Walter “Deacon” Gdowik, Nora Giniewski, Florence Hydock, Frank Gdowik, Mary “Minnie” Gdowik and Joseph Gdowik. Josie was a founding member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Spring Twp. She was employed for many years by the former Western Electric until her retirement. Josie was entombed in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale PA. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Josie will be celebrated on Monday November 16, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church 2601 St. Albans Drive Reading PA 19609, those attending please adhere to CDC guidelines. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Reading, was in charge of arrangements.



