1/
Josephine Theresa Gardecki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Theresa Gardecki Josephine Theresa Gardecki, 89, of Spring Twp., passed away peacefully in her residence on April 16, 2020. Josie was predeceased by her husband, Henry Gardecki in 1986, and her special companion for many years, Bernard Brophy. Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Kasper and Joanna Gdowik. She is survived by her children; David Gardecki and Debra Gardecki and her grandchildren; Kevin, Jeffrey and Lindsay Gardecki, Claire and Calder Placky. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren; Madelyn, Lylah and Kevin. Josie is also survived by her sister; Christine Szurgot and many loving nieces and nephews. Josie was predeceased by her siblings; Anna Eitzel, Walter “Deacon” Gdowik, Nora Giniewski, Florence Hydock, Frank Gdowik, Mary “Minnie” Gdowik and Joseph Gdowik. Josie was a founding member of St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church, Spring Twp. She was employed for many years by the former Western Electric until her retirement. Josie was entombed in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale PA. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Josie will be celebrated on Monday November 16, 2020 at 10:30am at St. Ignatius Loyola Roman Catholic Church 2601 St. Albans Drive Reading PA 19609, those attending please adhere to CDC guidelines. The Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., Reading, was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home
239 S 9Th St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 372-1730
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kopicki-Bradley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved