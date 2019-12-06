Home

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary’s RC Church,
250 S 12th Street
Reading, PA
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary’s Cemetery,
Reading, PA
Josephine Wilk Obituary
Josephine V. (Ciccolo) Wilk, 95, formerly of Mount Penn, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in Lancaster General Hospital, after a brief illness, with her loving daughter Mary Ann by her side. Born in Cambridge, Mass., Josephine was a daughter of the late Rosario and Victoria (Bonazara) Ciccolo. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley Wilk and loving mother of Mary Ann Wilk, who was her caregiver and with whom she resided. Josephine was employed for many years in Cambridge, Mass., in the printing industry as an inspector. She was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Josephine was the last member of her Ciccolo generation, and is survived by her daughter and numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Josephine on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary’s RC Church, 250 S 12th Street, Reading, with burial to follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Reading. Friends may call one hour prior to Mass, from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m., in the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Josephine’s honor to St. Mary’s RC Church Memorial Fund at the address above. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
