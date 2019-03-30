Joshua "Josh" Brandon Bagans died in his home on March 25, 2019; he was 37 years old.

Those who were close to Josh will remember him for his radiant personality, sense of humor and compassion

towards others. While much of his adult life was a struggle with addiction that ultimately claimed his life, he was a fighter but his disease proved to be too much for him.

Josh was born on February 10th, 1982, in Reading,

Pennsylvania and raised by his parents, Stephanie J. Behrle (Long) and David S. Behrle.

He is survived by his parents; his wife, Rosemarie

Hilbert; his daughter, Trista Fulk; his siblings, Justin B. Bagans and Amber L. Keller (Bagans); his four nieces: Nikki, Breann, Caitlyn and Athena; and his loving grandmother, Sandra L. Gurnavage (Fuzer).

A celebration of life event will be held at the Kenhorst Fire Company Social Quarters, 411 South Kenhorst

Boulevard, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. All family and friends, past and present, are

invited to attend and share their stories and memories of Josh.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to shatterproof.org in the name of Joshua Bagans. This

organization aims to prevent and treat those with

addiction. More than 70,200 lives were lost last year due to drug related deaths. It is our hope that in sharing Josh's story we can save at least one life and save one family from our current heartache.

