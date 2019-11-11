Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Burkart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Burkart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua Burkart Obituary
Joshua Burkart, 28, of Temple, passed away Friday morning, November 9, in the Reading Hospital. Joshua was the loving son of Christian L. Burkart and Justine (Delp) Burkart, of Temple. Justin was a 2010 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. Justin was employed as a server for Applebee’s Grill and Bar in Exeter Twp. He really enjoyed working there and was loved by the Applebee’s staff. Justin was a car fan. He was very interested in everything relating to cars. Justin enjoyed playing video games and loved to dine on steaks. Justin had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also enjoyed camping. Justin will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Surviving along with his parents are two brothers, Jason Burkart, of Muhlenberg Twp.; and Jesse Burkart, of Pottstown. Also, he is survived by his Aunt Sue Delp; and maternal grandmother, Sandra Werley. Joshua is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, David Delp; and paternal grandmother, Sandra Burkart. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening, November 14, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to mental health and suicide prevention at Nami. The website is namikeystonepa.org. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -