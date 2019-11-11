|
Joshua Burkart, 28, of Temple, passed away Friday morning, November 9, in the Reading Hospital. Joshua was the loving son of Christian L. Burkart and Justine (Delp) Burkart, of Temple. Justin was a 2010 graduate of Muhlenberg High School. Justin was employed as a server for Applebee’s Grill and Bar in Exeter Twp. He really enjoyed working there and was loved by the Applebee’s staff. Justin was a car fan. He was very interested in everything relating to cars. Justin enjoyed playing video games and loved to dine on steaks. Justin had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also enjoyed camping. Justin will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Surviving along with his parents are two brothers, Jason Burkart, of Muhlenberg Twp.; and Jesse Burkart, of Pottstown. Also, he is survived by his Aunt Sue Delp; and maternal grandmother, Sandra Werley. Joshua is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, David Delp; and paternal grandmother, Sandra Burkart. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening, November 14, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to mental health and suicide prevention at Nami. The website is namikeystonepa.org. Online condolences may be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019