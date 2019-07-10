Joseph T. Gillen, 91, of West Lawn, formerly of Brooke Blvd,, passed away Sunday, July 7th, 2019, at Reading Hospital and Medical

Center, West Reading.

Joseph was born in Jersey City, N.J., on

January 28, 1928, a son of the late Clara R. (McCarthy) and James E. Gillen Sr. He was the husband of 52 years of Henrietta "Rita" (Phillips) Gillen, who survives him.

He was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Sinking Spring. He was a member of Lincoln Park, Kenhorst and Oakbrook Fire companies, the VFW and Victor

Emmanuel. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Car. 3rd Class in World War II, and later worked as a sewing machine builder at Textile Machine Works, Wyomissing, for many years until retiring in 1985. Later he worked as a foster grandparent for the Reading School District.

Joseph is survived by two daughters, Roberta "Cookie" Haag, wife of Harold Haag, of Lebanon, Lesli, wife of Troy Rhoads, of Sinking Spring; son Gary Gillen, of Lebanon. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; and four great- grandchildren.

He was predeceasd by his son, West Gillen; sister, Mary Lou Caroccia; and brother James E. Gillen Jr.

Private visitation with military honors will be held at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Animal Rescue League, P.O. Box 69, Mohnton, PA 19540

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



