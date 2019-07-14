Joy L. (Griesemer) Strunk, 62, of Oley, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home.

Born November 19, 1956, in Reading, she was the

daughter of the late Dorothy and Dr. Roland Griesemer. She was the wife of Stefan L. Strunk.

Joy worked as an administrative manager for many years for the American Belt Company, both in New Berlinville and Bensalem.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church,

Spangsville, a 1974 graduate of Boyertown High School and loved taking care of her gardens.

Joy is survived by her sisters, Kim M. (Griesemer) Foster, Olean, N.Y., and Michelle L. (Griesemer) Copenhaver,

Olean, N.Y. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Rachel, Christopher, Nashara and Bradley; several

great-nieces and great-nephews; and by her uncle, Russell Griesemer, Douglassville.

Funeral services for Joy will be private.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC,

Funeral services for Joy will be private.

Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC,

Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Joy and her family at this difficult time.




