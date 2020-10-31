Joy L. Weidner, age 78, of Fleetwood, passed on October 26, 2020 at Reading Hospital. The wife of Ethan E. Weidner they celebrated 59 years of marriage on October 14th. Born in Walnuttown the daughter of late John H. Schaeffer and Emma A. (Barrell) Schaeffer. Joy was a graduate of Fleetwood High School class of 1959. She had worked at the former Fleetwood Shirt Corporation retiring after 41 years. Joy was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fleetwood. Joy loved spending time with her family, going on vacations to Disney World and going on cruises. She enjoyed motorcycling with Ethan. She also loved to read and was a diehard Phillies fan. Surviving is her husband Ethan, brother Jack Schaeffer, sister in law LaRue Hoffman, God daughters Tracy Hoffman and Dorene Byler and nephew Ralph Lebo. Also several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings James Schaeffer, Jay Schaeffer, Jean Lebo and Julia Landis. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Contributions in memory of Joy can be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 117 East Arch Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522 Online condolences can be made at www.MaeStumpFuneralHome.com