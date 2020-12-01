Joyce A. Smith Joyce A. Smith, 92, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 1:58 pm in Manor Care Healthcare Service, Spring Township. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Smith, who passed away May 19, 2013. Born in Reading, Mrs. Smith was the daughter of the late Carl F. and Dorothy I. (Zehner) Moyer. She was a member of St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Reading and was an administrative secretary for the Reading School District for over 30 years retiring in 1985. Mrs. Smith is survived by her daughters Holly L. Smith of Muhlenberg Township and Kathy S. Berger, wife of Mark D. Berger of Rossmoor, CA; her grandsons Seth D. Berger and Nathan S. Berger and her brother Richard D. Moyer of Reading. Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Mr. Douglas F. Didyoung, SALM will officiate. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Support Services of Berks County, 529 Reading Ave., Suite C, West Reading, PA 19611, in memory of Mrs. Joyce A. Smith. Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com