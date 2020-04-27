|
|
Joyce Ann Palombaro Joyce Ann Palombaro, 79 of Oley, Pennsylvania died on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born December 30, 1940 in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Russell Hoffman, Sr. and Pauline (Epler) Hoffman. She was widow of William Francis Palombaro, Sr. and predeceased by her longtime friend and fiancée, Arthur Mengel. Joyce retired in 2002 from Western Electric - Lucent Technologies. She was a member of Immaculate Conception BVMRC Church, Union Twp., Berks Co., PA. Joyce enjoyed traveling, the casinos, she was an awesome cook and loved gardening. Surviving are son, William F. Palombaro, Jr. his wife Michelle of Exeter Twp., PA, daughter, Pamela A. wife of James Amos of Exeter Twp., PA, brother, Russell Hoffman, Jr. his wife Debbie of Mt. Penn, PA, sisters, Sherry Cook of Mt. Penn, PA, Diane wife of Tom Dalessio of Reading, PA, Debbie Corbett of Reading, PA and Robin Jackson of Reading, PA; 2 grandchildren, Jennifer Amos and Matthew Amos; 2 great grandchildren, Timothy Amos and Parker Amos and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her Dog, Lilly and Cat, Tang. She was predeceased by sister, Bonnie Reitz. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception R. C. Cemetery, Douglassville, PA. Memorial contributions may be sent to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020