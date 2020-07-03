1/1
Joyce Balthaser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce A. (Fisher) Balthaser, 83, of Strausstown, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Norman R. Balthaser Jr., with whom she shared 48 years of marriage at his time of passing on April 2, 2003.  Born in Pine Grove, PA she was a daughter of the late George and Edyth (Zerbe) Fisher. Joyce was the sole proprietor of her own beauty shop and was working as a hair dresser for the last 53 years until the current pandemic. She loved doing hair and working with all of her clients. She was a lifetime member of Zion Blue Mountain UCC. Joyce also enjoyed visiting the Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company and made sure to never miss their monthly breakfasts.  Joyce is survived by her daughters, Denise wife of Art Crouse of Strausstown and Diane Faust of West Lawn; Grandchildren Stefanie Snyder and Erik Faust, her sisters Darlene Reed, Gloria Renninger, Annette Adams, Joan Cake as well as some very special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters. Services will be held privately at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company, 50 East Ave, Strausstown, PA  19559. Hill Funeral Home, Rehrersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - Rehrersburg
111 Godfrey St.
Rehrersburg, PA 19550
(717) 933-4316
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved