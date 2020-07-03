Joyce Balthaser

Joyce A. (Fisher) Balthaser, 83, of Strausstown, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Norman R. Balthaser Jr., with whom she shared 48 years of marriage at his time of passing on April 2, 2003. Born in Pine Grove, PA she was a daughter of the late George and Edyth (Zerbe) Fisher. Joyce was the sole proprietor of her own beauty shop and was working as a hair dresser for the last 53 years until the current pandemic. She loved doing hair and working with all of her clients. She was a lifetime member of Zion Blue Mountain UCC. Joyce also enjoyed visiting the Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company and made sure to never miss their monthly breakfasts. Joyce is survived by her daughters, Denise wife of Art Crouse of Strausstown and Diane Faust of West Lawn; Grandchildren Stefanie Snyder and Erik Faust, her sisters Darlene Reed, Gloria Renninger, Annette Adams, Joan Cake as well as some very special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters. Services will be held privately at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Strausstown Volunteer Fire Company, 50 East Ave, Strausstown, PA 19559. Hill Funeral Home, Rehrersburg is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com



