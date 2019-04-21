Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce (Hoyer) Binsfeld.

Joyce L. (Hoyer) Binsfeld, 90, of, Reading, Pa., passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Berkshire Center in Reading, Pa.

She was the wife of the late Robert Binsfeld. Born in Reading, Pa., on June 18, 1928, Joyce was the daughter of the late John H. Hoyer and Anna (Bowers) Hoyer. Joyce worked as an executive secretary for over 35 years at AT&T Bell Labs in Reading, Pa.

She is survived by her stepson, Bradley Binsfeld, husband of Jo Anne, of Pottstown, Pa.; and her nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her stepdaughter, Charlotte

Graham; and her brothers and sisters.

Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

