Joyce Burkhart

Joyce M. Burkhart, 86, of Robesonia passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. Her husband, Willard L. Burkhart died in 2001. Born in Spring Twp. on July 4, 1933 a daughter of the late Raymond F. and Florence G. (Schlabach) Redcay. She was a 1951 graduate of Robesonia High School. Joyce worked for the Furnace Textile in Robesonia, as a crossing guard at the former Robesonia Elementary School, and at Penn-Dale Knitting Mill in Sinking Spring. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Robesonia. She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen A. widow of Richard Shirk; a son, Randall M. Burkhart (Patricia Rubright); a sister, Barbara Schermick (Larry); three grandchildren, Rick Shirk (Kellyn), Ashley Burkhart (Jesse Funk), and Laura Robbins (Cliff), two great granddaughters, Hazel and Maggey; and many nieces & nephews. Joyce was also preceded in death by four sisters, Esther, Shirley Catherine, Roxana, and Betty. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia. Kindly follow CDC Guidelines while attending. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S. Robeson St., Robesonia, PA 19551. Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.