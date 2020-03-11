|
Joyce C. (Geist) Moyer Joyce C. (Geist) Moyer, 82, of Mertztown, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kutztown Manor, Inc., where she was a resident for two years. Born in Longswamp Township, Joyce was a daughter of the late Elwood A. and Estella M. (Stewart) Geist. She was a member of Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, Mertztown. Joyce was employed as a waitress at The Lutheran Home at Topton, working in The Buehrle Center dining room for several years. She also worked as a sewing machine operator at Allentown Tect Inc., Allentown, and Royal Manufacturing, Alburtis, and as a laborer at Kraft Foods, Fogelsville. Joyce loved to bowl, travel, and read. She was a member of the Lyons Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. Joyce is survived by her daughters, grandchildren, sister, brothers, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Joyce was predeceased by a daughter and a sister. A memorial service to celebrate Joyce’s life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church, 50 Luther Drive, Mertztown, PA, with Reverend Dr. Jeremiah A. Sassaman officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends following the service in the church. The family requests contributions be made in Joyce’s memory to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 117, Mertztown, PA 19539 or The American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, PA is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020