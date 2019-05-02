Joyce Lee Castner, 78, of Laureldale, died April 26, 2019, in Kentucky 1 Health/St. Joseph's Hospital, Lexington, Kentucky.

Born in Reading, Pa., on August 19, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Paul L. and Mary L. (Lenich) Weidner.

She was a 1958 graduate of Muhlenberg High School.

Joyce was a member and volunteer with Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Hyde Park.

She was employed as a layout operator with AT&T and Lucent Technology, Muhlenberg Township and previously worked as a telephone operator.

Joyce was also an election day volunteer and a volunteer with Meals-on-Wheels.

She is survived by three children: John B., widower of Kimberly (Alcorn) Castner, of Phoenixville, Pa.; Sherri L. Castner, life partner of Perry Zois, of Carlisle, Ky., and

Michael P., husband of Kathy L. (Smith) Castner, of

Leesport, Pa. She was the proud grandmother of four grandchildren: Erin Alfano, Brandon Castner, Brooke

Castner and Tyler Castner; and two great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Jacob Alfano. Joyce is also survived by four siblings: Carol, wife of Frank Gill, of Exeter Township, Pa., Paul, husband of Linda Weidner, of Shoemakersville, Pa., Susan Speck, of Laureldale, and Judy, wife of Bruce High, of Muhlenberg Township, Pa.

She was predeceased by her older sister, Kathy Hall.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, May 6th at 10:00 in Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, 3121 Kutztown Road, Hyde Park, Reading, PA 19605, with Rev. Robert T. Finlan celebrating. There will be no public viewing. Burial will be in Gethsemane

Cemetery, Muhlenberg Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, 55 Strawberry Avenue, Lewiston, Maine 04240.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,

Laureldale is in charge of arrangements.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



