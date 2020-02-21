Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Gethsemane Cemetery
3139 Kutztown Rd.
Reading, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce David
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce David

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce David Obituary
Joyce M. (Hartman) David, of Southampton, Pa., passed away Friday, Feb. 21, at her residence. She was 90. Born in Shillington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Ruth Hartman. She volunteered at St. Joseph’s Church, in Warrington, the Ben Wilson Sr. Center, in Warminster, and the Central Bucks Senior Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Barnett A. David and dear mother of Mark David, of Warren, Maine. Graveside services will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Acts Legacy Foundation, 375 Morris Rd., PO Box 90, West Point, PA 19486-0090, in Joyce’s memory.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -