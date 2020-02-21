|
Joyce M. (Hartman) David, of Southampton, Pa., passed away Friday, Feb. 21, at her residence. She was 90. Born in Shillington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Ruth Hartman. She volunteered at St. Joseph’s Church, in Warrington, the Ben Wilson Sr. Center, in Warminster, and the Central Bucks Senior Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Barnett A. David and dear mother of Mark David, of Warren, Maine. Graveside services will be held Thursday, Feb. 27, at Gethsemane Cemetery, 3139 Kutztown Rd., Reading, PA, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Acts Legacy Foundation, 375 Morris Rd., PO Box 90, West Point, PA 19486-0090, in Joyce’s memory.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020