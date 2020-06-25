Joyce E. Hartranft Joyce E. Hartranft, 77, a resident of Ephrata Manor, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late Earl and Evelyn Clause Fox. She was married to Larry L. Hartranft and they celebrated their 46th anniversary in November. Surviving besides her husband is a sister, Jerri Fick, Douglassville, four stepbrothers, and a nephew, Michael Clause, of Reading. Joyce was employed by Blue Ball National Bank for over 40 years. She was a well-loved member of the BBNB family. She was a lifelong member of St. John Center Lutheran Church. Joyce lived her life with joy and a smile for everyone. Her heart belonged to her husband, but there was a tiny piece that was just for Elvis and Tom Selleck. She loved music and both she and Larry were members of the Dutchland Polkateers and spent many a night dancing together. She and Larry loved to dine out and play cards with friends. Movies were also high on their list of fun things to do. She hosted many family picnics and holiday meals. Her door was always open to those who had no other place to be. She will be missed by many. Due to the current health pandemic, a short graveside service will be held at Center Union Cemetery (across the road from St. John Center Lutheran Church) at 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, with the Rev. Thomas L. Darr, presiding. The service will be recorded and available online at www.groffeckenroth.com, A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Ephrata Manor. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joyce’s memory may be made to St. John Center Lutheran Church, 599 Reading Rd., East Earl PA 17519. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.