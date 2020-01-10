|
|
Joyce Ann (Delp) Fegley, 78, of Fleetwood, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, surrounded by many loved ones during her final breaths. She was the loving wife of Terry Lee Fegley. The couple married in New Jersey in 1975. He survives. Born in Reading, on January 20, 1941, Joyce was a daughter of the late John Irwin Delp and Irene Ruth (Schweitzer) Clay and stepfather, Robert Clay. She was a 1958 Reading High School graduate and a graduate of Bryland Cosmetology School and had her own shop in her house for 10 years. She was a deli manager at the former Food Fair, Pantry Pride and Shop Rite supermarkets and hosted at the former Dempsey’s Restaurant. She also was a co-owner with her husband of the former Downtown Deli, in Hamburg. Joyce was employed with various companies, in Berks Co. She started at Berkshire Knitting Mills in hosiery but was currently employed with Aramark at Kutztown University. She was a member of the Red Hats Club and the Flaming Flamingos. Joyce had monthly card club get togethers with five other ladies that she worked with at Berkshire hosiery. They’ve met monthly for over 50 years to play poker. Each month, one of the ladies would host the card playing at their house. Joyce was very social and welcoming. She enjoyed hosting, cooking food, baking, dancing and entertaining. She enjoyed RVing and traveling to Florida and Hawaii. She loved Elvis Presley, but most of all, she loved her family and it gave her great pleasure to dote over her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Terry, Joyce is survived by two daughters, Cynthia L. (Long) Berg, of Mt. Penn; and her husband, Edwin, of Stowe; and Audrey A. (Long) Cortez, of Topton; and her partner, Troy Wessner, of Lyons; four grandchildren: Shelby (Price) Reitz and her husband, Robert III, of Temple; Jade Cortez, of Topton; Alexis Cortez and her fiancé, Patrick Kenney, of Topton; and Dylan Cortez, of Topton; three great-grandchildren: Addison Reitz, Jasmine Cortez Seng and Ella Reitz; a great-grandson on the way, Waylon Royce Kenney; and a sister, Helen (Delp) Bond and her husband, Richard, of Leesport. Joyce is predeceased by her parents, stepfather and her brother, Nelson Delp. A Celebration of Life for Joyce will be Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., in Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. The Memorial Gathering will be in the funeral home on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020