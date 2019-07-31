Joyce O. (Barnes) Fries, 86, of Shillington, passed away on July 29th in her residence.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Able O. "Red" and Ruth C. (Kreiser) Barnes.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Harold H. Fries, D.D.S.; her sons, Thomas M. Fries, D.M.D., husband of Suzanne

(Fisher), Brecknock Twp.; Theodore H. Fries, husband of Leteshia (Ringler),

Birdsboro; granddaughter, Megan, wife of William Parraz, Chinquapin, N.C.; and her 4 great-grandsons: William Jr., Jacob, Noah and Matthew Parraz.

She was predeceased by her sister, Millicent (Barnes) Keiser.

Joyce and Harold were graduates of Shillington High School, Class of 1951 and high school sweethearts. She graduated from Reading Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1954. Their 64th wedding anniversary would have been September 4, 2019. Joyce had a career in nursing and then spending many years helping with her husband's dental

office. She was a wonderful mother and wife. She loved her time with family and friends, times in Vermont and Florida and for many happy years at Ocean City, N.J. Joyce was head shopper of the Mad Dog Skiers.

Joyce wanted to thank the dedicated staff of Heartland Hospice and thank family and friends for all their love through the years. She prayed for world peace every day and especially loved her years spent in Shillington.

Relatives and friends may call on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington. Funeral services and interment in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington, will be private at the convenience of the family.

Please remember Joyce by making a contribution to a

local charity of your choice.

