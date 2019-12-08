|
Joyce G. (Smith) Fritz, 85, of Topton, Pa., passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Inpatient Hospice Unit, Allentown, Pa., on December 2, 2019. She was the wife of the late George W. Fritz, who passed away in September 2018. She was born in Longswamp Township, a daughter of the late Earl F. and Evelyn M. (Trexler) Smith. Joyce was formerly employed as a machine topper for the former Hamburg Knitting Mill for 25 years until retirement. Prior to that, she worked for the former Wenton Shoe Co., in Kutztown, Pa. She was a member of Friedens Church, of Lenhartsville. Survivors include her son, Richard K. (Kathleen) Kunkel Jr., of Lenhartsville, Pa., with whom she last resided; two grandchildren, Kenneth (Christine) Kunkel and Andrew (Ashley) Kunkel; three great-grandchildren: Christopher, Cameron and Alexa Kunkel; five sisters: Gloria Hayes, of Kutztown, Pa.; Emma Helbert, of Mertztown, Pa.; Mildred Frederick, of Lyons, Pa.; Doris Rehrig and Patricia (Warren) Reichel, both of Kutztown, Pa.; three brothers: Ernest (Diane) Smith, of S.C.; Charles (Betty) Smith, of Fleetwood, Pa.; and Frederick (Linda) Smith, of Sinking Spring, Pa. She was preceded in death by brothers: Franklin, Roland and Donald Smith. Joyce’s funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., in the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA 18066, with a calling hour to begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment immediately following service in the New Bethel Union Cemetery, Kempton, Pa. Rev. Dr. Robert C. Santucci will officiate with Rev. Sterling A. Schnell assisting. Visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019