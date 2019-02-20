Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Garee.

Joyce E. Garee, 58, of Rte. 212, died

Thursday, February 14, 2019, at her

residence. She was the spouse of Kathleen M. Eckenroth, celebrating 23 years together on Valentine's Day.

Born October 23, 1960, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Boyd) Garee. Joyce was a member of the Klokken Ringers handbell group of the New Hackensack Reformed Church under the musical direction of her mother. She was a

graduate of Arlington High School in 1978 and a participant in the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) as a flute musician.

Entering the Air Force, Joyce was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base, assigned to welcoming dignitaries and

presidents. After moving to Reading, Pa., she became a member of the classic rock-and-roll band, Fox Chase, playing keyboards, guitar and flute. A 1995 graduate of Alvernia College with a B.S. in psychology, she went on to Marywood University to earn a master's degree in social work in 1998.

Joyce had a successful career as a LCSW-R (licensed

clinical social worker with R privileges) and psychotherapist in Indio, Calif., and Albany, N.Y. A Saugerties area resident for many years, she was the founder of Tools for Change Counseling Services.

Joyce enjoyed sunrises, the colors of autumn, going to the movies, helping people, Celtic music and the company of her dogs: Queenie, Tippy, Daisy, Copper and Clarice.

Survivors include her spouse, Kathleen; her sister, Anne Garee (Robert Marinelli) of Florida; her brother, James Garee; her cousin, John Bradley (Charles Keenan); sisters-in-law, Denise Stanilla (Michael) and Elaine Eckenroth; brother-in-law, Jack Rissmiller; nieces and nephews: Daniel and Charlotte; Elizabeth, James and Michael; Stephanie and Jacqueline; extended family, Anthony and Abrielle.

Joyce was predeceased by her beloved sister-in-law,

Michelle Rissmiller.

Her Service of Remembrance will be held 2:00 p.m.,

Saturday at the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home Inc., 45 John St., Saugerties, N.Y. Friends will be received on Saturday from 12 noon - 2:00 p.m. Expressions of condolence may be shared on Joyce's Tribute Wall at www.SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the

Saugerties Animal Welfare Fund, 4 High St., Saugerties, NY 12477.



