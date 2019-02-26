Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce (Sternberger) Hiller.

Joyce B. (Sternberger) Hiller, 95, passed away on February 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Richard A. Hiller. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of John and Matilda (Wanner) Sternberger.

She graduated from Reading High School in 1942 and then from the Reading Hospital School of Nursing in 1948. She served as a registered nurse at the Reading Hospital, but was also a Red Cross Nursing Instructor and an Instructor for the Home Nursing Course for the Red Cross. She was employed by North American Rockwell from 1964-70.

Joyce held many volunteer positions and had several involvements throughout her life. She served in the Cadet Nurse Corps from 1945-48. She was a lifetime member of the Alumnae Association of Reading High School, a lifetime member of the Reading School of Nursing, a member of the Florence Nightingale Society, a volunteer at the Reading Hospital for 40 years and was involved with the Reading Hospital Garden Party in the 1960s.

She also served as the president of the West Reading Auxiliary of the Reading Hospital, as well as the president of the West Reading PTA, of which she is a lifetime member. She was a member of the Women's Club of West Reading, and served as the Senior Women's Club Advisor to the Women's Club of West Reading for two terms.

Joyce was an active member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir, was the Directress of St. Mary's Altar Guild for 31 years and held the presidency of the Episcopal Church Women.

Joyce travelled extensively throughout the United States, touring every state except Alaska. She was also part of a nurses' study that was sponsored by Harvard University.

Besides her husband, Joyce is survived by her son, Richard S., husband of Penny (Jarrell) Hiller of Houston, TX, and her daughter, Barbara, wife of Robert Bossler of Reading. Joyce also had four grandchildren: Carrie Stanley, Robert Bossler, Scott Hiller and Carly Sacra; and three great grandchildren: Katie Stanley, Jock Bossler and Annie Sacra.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks for the services and assistance of Berks Heim's B2 Unit.

She was predeceased by one brother, Ralph Sternberger, and three sisters: Leona (Sternberger) Hayes, Hazel (Sternberger) Brower and Jean (Sternberger) Peiffer.

Friends may greet the family on Wednesday, February 27, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church at Front and Windsor streets in Reading with a memorial service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be immediately following the service at the Laureldale Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 100 West Windsor Street, Reading, PA 19601.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements.




