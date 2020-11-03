Joyce J. DuGuay Joyce J. DuGuay, 84, of Temple, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of Lester L. DuGuay. Born in Reading, Mrs. DuGuay was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Kiwik) Schoelkopf. In addition to her husband she is survived by her son Mitchell M. DuGuay, husband of Barbara J. DuGuay of Temple, and preceded in death by her son Troy T. DuGuay in 2016. She has five grandchildren, Jessica M. DuGuay, Zachary M. DuGuay, Troy T. DuGuay, II; Kaylin DuGuay, Erin Alfano and her 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Barbara Oxenreider of Wyomissing, Carolyn Faust, wife of Bruce Faust of Muhlenberg Township and brother Robert Schoelkopf, husband of Sheila Dean of New Jersey. She enjoyed a life-long career as a hairdresser and was also employed by Reading-Muhlenberg Vo-Tech School as Director of Food Service for 3 decades. Mrs. DuGuay was the Cheerleading Head Coach for N.W.A.A. for 30, Northwest Middle School, and Reading High School. She also devoted many years rescuing animals especially her beloved cats. Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights, Friday, November 6, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Friday, 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to 1by1 catrescue.org
