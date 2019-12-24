|
Joyce L. (Kerschner) Rhoads, 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019, in her Spring Township residence, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Reading, she was the only child of the late Austin D. and Patricia H. (McCloy) Kerschner. She was married for 53 incredibly loving years to Gene R. Rhoads. A graduate of Reading High School, Joyce was an Administrative Assistant at the Reading Eagle/Times, and later, St. Joseph’s Hospital, retiring in 2006. She and Gene loved to travel, especially to the Caribbean islands. Joyce was an accomplished figure skater from the age of eight, and continued to compete throughout the East Coast as an adult. Despite being “at home” on the ice, she truly enjoyed warm, dry Arizona, and she and Gene retired there for seven years before returning to Berks County. Family always came first for Joyce, and she adored nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren, all of whom will miss their “Nana” very much. She was particularly proud that they all earned a college education. In addition to her husband, Joyce is survived by their daughter, Lisa, wife of Rich DeLucia, Shillington; son Robert, husband of Marsha, Birdsboro; and her precious grandchildren: Tanner and Brenna DeLucia; and Derrek and Lauralyn Rhoads. A Celebration of Joyce’s life well-lived will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 12:00noon at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading. A public viewing will be held Friday from 10:30am-noon in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce’s memory may be made to the Body Zone Figure Skating Club, 3103 Papermill Road, Reading, PA 19610. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
