Joyce M. (Costenbader) Litichevsky, 91, of Chatham, MA, formerly of Dover, NJ, died Friday morning, November 15, 2019, at University Hospital, Newark, NJ. She was the wife of the late Arnold "Tony" Litichevsky for 59 years, who passed in 2009. Born in Johnson City, NY, she was a daughter of the late Jesse S. and Henrietta E. (Green) Litichevsky. Joyce was employed as a mathematics teacher for 19 years at Morris Hill High School, Rockaway, NJ. She loved teaching all of her students. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Dover, NJ, and a former member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Towamensing, Palmerton, where she taught Sunday School, sang on the choir, and substituted playing the organ. Joyce was a 1946 graduate of the Palmerton High School, and a 1950 graduate of Albright College, Reading, where she was a member of Phi Beta Mu Sorority. She was the first woman and freshman appointed to the Student Council through Betty Kalbach (Joyce's big sister) and Kenny Good, President of the Student Council, September 1950. Joyce received her Master's Degree from Lehigh and Syracuse Universities. She enjoyed traveling later in life with her late husband, and she also enjoyed ice cream. Survivors: Daughter, Jessica A. wife of Thomas G. King of Chatham, MA. Sons, Peter A. and wife Valentina of Mendham, NJ, Philip A. of Rockaway Township, NJ. 4 grandchildren Chelsea, Alex, Alexa, and Peter. 4 great-grandchildren, Tallie, Andrew, Forrest, and Lillian. Sister, Doris J. Young of Palmerton. Services: 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, St. John's Lutheran Church, PO Box 2915-2915 Fireline Road, Palmerton, PA 18071. Call, 10:00-11:00 a.m., Saturday in church. Interment, Towamensing Cemetery, 3rd Street and Fireline Road, Palmerton. Arrangements, Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com<http://www.schislerfuneralhomes.com/>. Contributions: Trinity Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 123 Blackwell Street, Dover, NJ 07801.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019