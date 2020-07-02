Joyce M. Glass Joyce M. Glass, 92, of Wyomissing, passed away July 1, 2020, at ManorCare, Laureldale. She was the loving wife of Russell E. Glass for 68 years. Joyce was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School where she earned a 4.0 grade average. She was employed by Carpenter Steel as a secretary. Joyce was an avid reader and enjoyed walking and cooking. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, James E. Glass, Wyomissing. She was predeceased by one sister. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
.